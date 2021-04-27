Karnataka shuts for 14 days as Covid cases, deaths rise

Migrants in Bengaluru leave for their hometowns after the Karnataka government announced the shutdown. (PTI Photo)

With mounting Covid-19 cases and deaths in Karnataka and it’s capital Bengaluru, the state government Monday announced a shutdown for 14 days beginning Tuesday, April 27. The move came following a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Monday.

“To stop the spread of Covid, strong measures are being initiated. From tomorrow, for 14 days, there will be strict measures for the whole state. There will be scope to buy essential items from 6 am to 10 am. After 10 am, all establishments must shut down. Other than the garment sector, all manufacturing sector companies can function. In the garment sector, there are six to seven lakh employed and it must not be a source of spread of infections. The construction sector can be operational. Medical and essential services will function,” Yediyurappa said.

“If the situation does not come under control in two weeks, we will take a decision on continuing the shut down. People must follow rules and prevent this from happening,” he said.

A record number of 34,804 Covid-19 cases were reported on Sunday including 20,733 in Bengaluru. There have been a record 1,200 deaths reported in Bengaluru in April so far including 867 in the last 10 days

In an order issued on Monday night, Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravikumar said, “The state government is satisfied that the current circumstance requires more aggressive containment measures to break the chain of transmission.”

Intra- and inter-state travel is allowed only in case of emergencies and metro services will now be curtailed for two weeks. Attendance at marriages has been restricted to 50 people and at funerals to five persons.

“There will be no shortage of oxygen henceforth since the Centre has agreed to provide 800 metric tonnes. The Centre will also provide Remdesivir supplies,” the Chief Minister said.

“The Covid pandemic is spreading in a big way. The cases in Bengaluru and surrounding areas are on the rise and the cases have now exceeded the numbers in Maharashtra,” Yediyurappa said after the Cabinet meeting. Members of the Cabinet said the measures being taken were more like a Covid curfew, and not a lockdown.

Karnataka has already been under a semi lockdown over the past week with hotels, restaurants, gyms, bars, clubs not allowed to have customers. Bengaluru has been under a night curfew and a weekend curfew since April 19.

“The conditions in the present situation will continue and essential services will be available from 6 am to 10 am. Bars and restaurants can provide takeaway service,” the CM said.