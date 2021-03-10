Karnataka sex cd scandal: Top leader framed me, woman got Rs 5 cr, claims Jarkiholi

FORMER KARNATAKA minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was forced to resign on March 3 after being linked to a sex CD scandal, Tuesday claimed that a “Mahanayak (top leader)” in the state framed him and alleged that the woman who is seen in the CD was paid Rs 5 crore for the entrapment.

In an interaction with the media, his first public appearance since the scandal broke, Jarkiholi said he was a victim of a conspiracy to end his political career and bring his family into disrepute.

“A top leader is involved in this conspiracy. I will not rest without sending the people behind the efforts to defame me to jail,” he said. “These people who are behind this are showpieces and do not have real political strength. They can be defeated easily.”

Jarkiholi said those who hatched the conspiracy were from the Bengaluru region, and not his home region of Belagavi. “We are gathering all information regarding this attempt to defame me and my family. This has not done with a political intent but with a personal intent to finish my political life. It is too early to reveal the identity of the ‘top leader’ and others,” said the former state water resources minister.

“The big leader in this conspiracy is from the Bengaluru region and not from north Karnataka. We do not do this dirty kind of politics in north Karnataka. We help our enemies also when they are in trouble, we only take them on politically. This dirty politics is the handiwork of people active in politics in the Bengaluru region,” Jarkiholi said. He said he would seek a proper investigation into the sex CD, its financing and distribution. “For me, restoring the dignity of my family is what is most important,”

Jarkiholi resigned from the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government a day after television channels broadcast the CD and audio recordings of conversations purportedly between him and the unidentified woman.

He claimed conspiracy was hatched in Yeshwanthpur and Orion Mall region of north Bengaluru. “The woman was paid Rs 5 crore – not Rs 50 lakh – Rs 5 crore. She has been given an apartment abroad. We are collecting all the information,” he said.