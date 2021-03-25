Karnataka sex CD scandal: Minister says probe how many legislators faithful, sparks outrage in House

Sudhakar told the media before the Assembly met on Wednesday: “Let all the ministers, the members of the ruling and opposition parties be investigated. Let there be a comprehensive probe on how many are faithful to their wives and how many have extra marital relationships. " (Express Photo)

A remark by Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, calling for a probe into how many legislators in the state are faithful to their wives, triggered ruckus in the legislature Wednesday.

This comes in the wake of the emergence of a video CD allegedly featuring minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and an unidentified young woman, leading to his resignation soon after. In the legislature, the Opposition Congress has been demanding filing of rape charges against Jarkiholi, alleging that he coerced the woman into a relationship.

Sudhakar told the media before the Assembly met on Wednesday: “Let all the ministers, the members of the ruling and opposition parties be investigated. Let there be a comprehensive probe on how many are faithful to their wives and how many have extra marital relationships. This will reveal the truth about everyone to the public.”

“Former chief ministers H D Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah, former minister D K Shivakumar and former Speaker Ramesh Kumar are all acting like Satya Harishchandras, of being devoted to their wives and being perfect examples to society. Let the world know about them. Everyone will be exposed. I am making an open challenge,” he added.

Sudhakar is among six ministers in the BJP government who have obtained a temporary injunction from a Bengaluru court on media broadcast of any CD or other material that is likely to defame them.

Sudhakar’s remarks triggered protests by Opposition members in the Assembly and Council with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri admonishing the minister.

“I don’t know if he said it out of frustration or some intention. He said all 225 members must be investigated. That no one is a Harishchandra. Now families of MLAs will suspect them. This includes the Speaker and women too,” Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said.