Karnataka sex CD case: HC extends bar on SIT final report

The Karnataka High Court has extended till September an order issued on July 27 restraining a special investigation team (SIT) of Bengaluru police from filing final reports on its investigation into allegations of rape made against BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, and a parallel probe into extortion allegations made by the MLA against the woman complainant.

The woman at the centre of the controversy over a CD purportedly featuring Jarkiholi broadcast on TV channels on March 2 – forcing his resignation the next day – has questioned the appointment of an SIT to probe the cases and has sought the quashing of investigations in the HC.

The SIT presented a report to the HC on July 19 of the progress of its investigations.

On Thursday, the court asked how the SIT was able to conduct the probe despite its head being on leave for nearly three months.

The state advocate general argued that the probe was not vitiated by the absence of the SIT chief and that a team of officers had conducted the probe.

The HC asked if the SIT chief would study the investigation report. The court was however informed the SIT head would not reassess the probe. The court posted the cases for next month on the issues raised in the petitions.