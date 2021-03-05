Karnataka sex CD: Activist stays away, police yet to register complaint

Ramesh Jarkiholi submitted his resignation to Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday, a day after a video CD allegedly involving him and a young unidentified woman was played by local television channels. (Twitter: @RameshJarkiholi)

A DAY after Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned over a video CD allegedly involving him and an unidentified woman, police were yet to register a formal complaint in the matter. This was primarily because of the absence of a statement from the woman or her immediate family on the alleged sexual harassment in the case.

Water Resources Minister Jarkiholi resigned on Wednesday after video and audio recordings allegedly him and the woman were aired on television channels and a social activist, Dinesh Kallahalli, who claimed to have been authorised by the woman’s family, submitted a petition alleging sexual harassment of the woman to the Bengaluru police.

However, the activist, who was summoned to provide more clarity and access to the woman’s family members, did not turn up before the police on Thursday, citing threat to his life. Kallahalli had alleged in his petition that the woman was coerced into sex by the minister on the promise of a job in a state government entity.

The police have sought legal opinion on proceeding in the case without a statement from the alleged victim or her family members and are likely to register a case by Friday. “We do not know where the woman is at present and the social activist is not co-operating in the matter,” a police source said.