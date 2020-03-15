Karnataka: Seventh COVID-19 case is 76-year-old deceased victim’s daughter

Bengaluru police personnel at theKempegowda International Airport. (Express photo) Bengaluru police personnel at theKempegowda International Airport. (Express photo)

Taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka to seven, one more person tested positive for the infection on Sunday.

The new case is the daughter of the 76-year-old man who died of the novel coronavirus on March 10 in Kalaburagi.

Earlier during the day, Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu visited Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburagi and interacted with doctors and patients, apart from inspecting the special isolation wards in the hospital.

The government also identified 56 primary and 400 secondary contacts of the 76-year-old man who died on March 10 due to COVID-19. “These contacts have been identified and they are house quarantined for 14 days. All seven members of his family are kept in isolation at District Hospital, Kalaburagi,” the minister said.

Apart from this, health officials continue to carry out community monitoring within a three-kilometre radius of the containment zone and passive surveillance by Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) officials of the health department continued on Sunday around another five-kilometre buffer zone.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, 19 other samples have tested negative. A total of 31 more people were admitted at various designated hospitals in 13 different districts on Sunday, out of which 13 patients are in Bengaluru while 9 are in Dakshina Kannada district.

Meanwhile, the state government continued to take stringent measures to ensure the situation is contained.

Thermal screening to begin in public offices

The Karnataka health department Sunday decided to begin thermal screening of staff and visitors in public offices, including Vidhana Soudha, High Court (Bengaluru, Gulbarga, Dharwad benches), Vikasa Soudha, MS Building, Legislature Homes and City Civil Courts, from March 17.

Various procedures including procurement of scanners and other supplies, deputing staff nurses, and providing hands-on training for Urban Health Staff Nurses will be completed on Monday “on a war-footing”, the order signed by Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey reads.

Coordination committee formed to control COVID-19

The state government notified the formation of a coordination committee consisting of doctors, researchers, and representatives working in government and private sectors.

“The eight-member committee will provide a forum for the exchange of information among associations of health establishments, doctors and researchers towards control of COVID-19,” K Chiranjiv, Deputy Secretary to Government (HFW Dept) said.

Exams of Classes 7-9 postponed till March 31

Meanwhile, the Primary and Secondary Education department on Sunday cancelled the examinations of Class 7 to Class 9 in the state till March 31.

Confirming this, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the tentative dates for the examinations will be announced later. However, Class 10 and PUC public exams will be held as scheduled.

Examinations of other classes were cancelled last week.

BBMP allows small weddings, advises apartments to close pools

In capital city Bengaluru, local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Sunday “partially modified” an order restricting all marriages in the city for a week.

In a circular released by Special Commissioner (Projects & Health) Dr Ravi Kumar Surpur, BBMP allowed marriage functions pre-booked in halls, hotels and party places before March 13, with a condition of gathering not more than 100 people.

“However, no fresh bookings of any place for marriage programme are permitted till further orders,” the circular read.

The local civic body also advised apartments in the city to close swimming pools with immediate effect. “This step is very important as they are being used by children who can be most vulnerable,” BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said.

South Western Railway sets up medical help desks

Meanwhile, the South Western Railway began operating special medical help desks in Hubballi, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Vasco da Gama (Goa), Vijayapura, Belagavi, Gadag, Ballari, Hosapete, Alnavar and Bagalkot stations on Sunday.

SWR has also set up exclusive isolation wards at Central Hospital, Hubballi, with 16 beds and at Railway Hospital, Mysuru, with 10 beds.

“Front line employees in high contact areas like booking offices, enquiry counters, and Traveling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) have been instructed to use masks, if necessary,” SWR Chief Public Relations Officer E Vijaya told Indianexpress.com.

