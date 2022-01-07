Karnataka: SDPI opposes anti-conversion Bill, terms it ‘unconstitutional

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Friday said they will oppose the BJP-led government’s move to bring in an anti-conversion law, terming it an unconstitutional move. Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru, SDPI state chief Abdul Majeed said the Bill is a clear violation of the religious freedom granted to an individual in articles 25 to 28 of the Constitution of India.

With the anti-conversion Bill yet to get the nod from the state legislative council, the Karnataka government is mulling promulgation of an ordinance to bring in the law. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had recently said that the government would promulgate an ordinance in this regard after getting the governor’s assent.

“If anyone is identified to have converted any Dalit, then the government shall slap him with imprisonment of 3 to 10 years; but if you look at the government’s measures to empower the Dalit community, there is absolutely nothing. Despite repeated attacks on Dalits – including derogatory remarks and social boycotts – this government is merely carrying out sentimental and anti-Constitutional prohibitions,” Majeed said.

“There have been several attacks on Christians. Fake cases have been registered against Christians under the charge of conversion in 2021, according to a study executed by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties,” he added.

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, commonly known as the anti-conversion Bill, was passed by the Assembly during its winter session held in Belagavi last month.