Karnataka reports death of one more recipient, Centre denies vaccine link

Karnataka on Wednesday reported one more death of a person in Shivamogga, who had received the Covid-19 vaccine. The Union health ministry, too, confirmed the death but claimed it had nothing to do with the vaccine.

“Death from Shivamogga in Karnataka is not related to vaccination, it is a suspected case of myocardial infarction,” read a statement issued by a Union Health ministry.

Nagraj, the district health officer in Shivamogga, too, said the death was unrelated to the vaccine. “The deceased is a 58-year-old male. He was a doctor associated with a private medical college in the district. As confirmed by a cardiologist, his death was due to a heart attack. He was a known cardiac and diabetic patient,” Nagraj told indianexpress.com.

“He took the vaccine on Monday and died today (Wednesday). He complained of cardiac symptoms this morning. According to his family, he experienced breathing problems in the morning was rushed to a hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival. He was administered the Covishield vaccine,” Nagraj added.

The first vaccine recipient to die was Nagaraju, a 43-year-old Group D employee from Sandur in Ballari district. He was also administered a Covishield shot on Saturday and died on Monday morning. Health officials said that his post-mortem report had confirmed that the death wasn’t due to the vaccine.

Ballari District Health and Family Welfare Officer HL Janardhan said that his “post-mortem report was suggestive of myocardial infarction and there is nothing that could link the death to the vaccine.”

In an earlier statement, the health department had said that he was vaccinated on January 16, at around 1 pm, and was normal till Monday morning (no uneventful events in 24 hours post vaccination). “When he came to duty, he complained of chest pain at around 9.30 am and collapsed. He was treated immediately and referred to Jindal Sanjeevani hospital for higher treatment. He was admitted to Jindal Sanjeevani Hospital at 11.15 am. Highest level of treatment was provided, but he couldn’t be saved,” read the statement issued by the health department on Monday evening.