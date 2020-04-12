Karnataka records most cases in a single day; 54 patients recovered in state so far

While the total number of positive cases to date shot up to 232 in Karnataka, the number of patients recovered from the novel coronavirus infection also increased to 54. While the total number of positive cases to date shot up to 232 in Karnataka, the number of patients recovered from the novel coronavirus infection also increased to 54.

As 17 fresh cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Karnataka on Easter Sunday, the state recorded the most number of cases in a single day since the first positive case was confirmed in Bengaluru on March 9.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, these new cases were confirmed between 5 pm on April 11 (Saturday) to 5 pm on Sunday (April 12).

Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 6 are from Vijayapura, 4 are from Belagavi (three from Raibagh, one from Hirebagewadi), 3 each from Bengaluru and Kalaburagi and one case from Mysuru.

Vijayapura district recorded first 6 cases and became the 19th district to be infected in state

With a 60-year-old female patient testing positive for COVID-19 in Vijayapura district, 19 districts out of the total 30 have been affected by the pandemic. According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, the first COVID-19 patient from Viajayapura is a 60-year-old female who is suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Later, by Sunday evening, five more cases were reported from the north Karnataka district popularly known as Bijapur.

However, health officials are yet to ascertain contact or travel history of the new cases. “Contact tracing is in process. Patients are admitted to a designated hospital in Vijayapura,” the health bulletin stated. These cases include those of a 13-year-old male, a 12-year-old female, a 10-year-old male, a 49-year-old male, and a 20-year-old female, as per the records of the Karnataka health department.

BBMP begins doorstep delivery of essentials in Bengaluru

With a further extension of lockdown by two weeks looming large, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Sunday launched a dedicated helpline number to ensure essentials are delivered at the doorsteps to the residents.

The pilot of the initiative covers areas falling under #Bangalore South constituency. According to BBMP officials, the helpline is expected to aid an estimated 7.5 lakh people residing in 2.5 lakh households in the areas. @IndianExpress Read: https://t.co/37CvhgpCW7 pic.twitter.com/j7ONgR7dpz — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) April 12, 2020

In its pilot version, the initiative has begun operating in areas falling under Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency. According to BBMP officials, the helpline number is expected to aid an estimated 7.5 lakh people residing in 2.5 lakh households in the areas.

Drone surveillance extends to rural areas too

After the successful use of drones to enforce lockdown measures in densely populated areas of Bengaluru City, the Karnataka state police force has extended the use of the same to rural areas as well.

Drone-camera surveys were conducted in Pavagada, Yallappa Nayakana Hosakote, and Tirumani areas on Sunday to monitor the movement of people and vehicles and to identify violators of the lockdown in place.

#COVID19: #Bengaluru City police use drones to check movement of people and vehicles in high-density areas, to help cops strategise and effectively deploy personnel during #Lockdown21. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/KULad1hNoa — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) April 8, 2020

Drones were initially used in areas under the jurisdiction of DCP South in Bengaluru from Tuesday.

4 patients continue to be in ICU

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state, as on April 12, is 172. As many as 4 patients – P 43 (63-year-old male resident of Bengaluru with a travel history to Brazil and Argentina who tested positive on March 25), P 101 (62-year-old female resident of Bengaluru who tested positive on March 31), P 108 (63-year-old male resident of Kerala who returned from Germany via Abu Dhabi tested positive on April 1), and P 195 (66-year-old male resident of Bengaluru who also suffers from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection who tested positive on April 9) – are in the Intensive Care Unit, health officials stated.

Till date, six deaths have been reported in the state, including the first fatality due to COVID-19 in India. While two deaths were reported from Kalaburagi, one each has been reported from Tumkur, Chikkaballapura, Bagalkote, and Gadag.

Among several other states, Karnataka on Saturday had announced the extension of the lockdown till April 30 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

