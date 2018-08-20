Eight killed, over 4,000 displaced after heavy rains in Karnataka’s Kodagu district

People walk across a bridge overflowing due to heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kodagu on Sunday (PTI Photo) People walk across a bridge overflowing due to heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kodagu on Sunday (PTI Photo)

As Kerala struggles to pick up the pieces after floods battered the state, Kodagu district in neighbouring Karnataka is also facing a similar situation. Heavy downpour in the district has caused flooding and left at least eight people dead and more than 4,000 displaced, reported news agency IANS.

“Though the intensity of rainfall has reduced, the rainfall remained unabated. As of 3 pm, 4,225 people in Kodagu district have been rescued and brought to safety through joint operations by state and central agencies,” a statement from the state disaster management authority said on Sunday.

The unabated rainfall has also resulted in landslides in the area. Several hundred are suspected to be stranded on hilltops whose access have been cut off.

About 123 km of roads are estimated to be damaged due to the rains, while more than 800 homes have been destroyed. Most of the district’s arterial roads have been damaged due to landslides, delaying the rescue operations, officials said, reported IANS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended support and Centre’s assistance while speaking to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. President Kovind also enquired about the situation.

Spoke to Karnataka CM Shri @hd_kumaraswamy Ji regarding the flood situation in parts of the state. Extended all possible support in the rescue and relief operations. I pray for the safety and well-being of those in the flood affected areas. @CMofKarnataka — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2018

About 50 Dogra Regiment soldiers, 12 expert naval divers, 62 officials from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 750 fire services officials and Home guards with boats and hundreds of volunteers have been carrying out relief work in the district.

Hundreds of volunteers from state capital Bengaluru and across the state have been gathering relief material, including dry food, water, milk, clothing, medicines, etc., which are being sent to those in the temporary shelters. Kumaraswamy also toured the district and visited relief camps and affected villages on Sunday.

Several districts of coastal and Malnad regions like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikmagalur, Kodagu, parts of Hassan and Uttara Kannada, are also inundated with water.

(With inputs from agencies)

