Karnataka pubs, clubs, bars can serve liquor from September 1

The government had completely shut down the liquor sales in March following the first COVID-19 lockdown.

Beginning September 1, liquor will be served in pubs, clubs, and restaurants across Karnataka. The decision comes after five months of restriction on its sale and a day after the Centre announced Unlock 4.0 guidelines .

Karnataka Excise Minister H Nagesh Monday said all the establishments will be allowed to serve liquor but with only 50 per cent of their seating capacity. “The detailed guidelines will be announced. People have to maintain social distance and take all the precautionary measures for Covid-19,” H Nagesh said.

Owing to restricted sales, the state has so far incurred an estimated loss of Rs 1,435 crore, Nagesh added. Earlier, the government had allowed shops only to sell takeaway.

“This is the estimated loss in comparison to the revenue generated in the same period last year. The losses would have crossed over Rs 3,000 crore if not for the state’s decision to allow liquor sale,” the Excise Minister said.

In the Karnataka budget announced this year, the state government’s excise revenue target for the financial year 2020-21 is Rs 22,700 crore.

The government had completely shut down the liquor sales in March following the first COVID-19 lockdown and opened partial sales of liquor on May 17 by allowing MRP outlets to open for takeaway. Later in June, the government allowed liquor outlets to remain open from 9 am to 9 pm across the state.

