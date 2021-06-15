Karnataka: Post-mortem report of 50-year-old ‘police assault’ victim submitted to CID

Meanwhile, Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy spoke to D’Souza’s mother over the phone and condoled the death, D’Souza’s brother Robin said.

The post-mortem report of 50-year-old Roy D’Souza, a resident of Virajpet in Karnataka’s Kodagu district who died after he was allegedly assaulted by the police, has been submitted to the Karnataka Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Following guidelines from the National Human Rights Commission, the Taluk Magistrate handed over the case to the CID that has commenced its investigation.

The post-mortem was conducted on Saturday by two doctors in the presence of Madikeri tehshildar Mahesh. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Mahesh said, “We have submitted the post-mortem report and also the statement of three witnesses and family members to the CID officials.”

Meanwhile, the CID officers questioned police personnel K G Nehru, M U Sunil, Ramesh A, H J Tanukumar, N H Satish, Sunil M L, N S Lokesh and B T Pradeep, who have been suspended in connection with the case. It is also learnt that the CID officials are in Virajpet where they will meet the family members of D’Souza.

On the night of June 9, D’Souza, who is claimed to be mentally unsound by his family, allegedly attacked constable Sangamesh with a knife in front of a petrol bunk close to the Virajpet police station. According to the police, Sangamesh, who injured his hand, fell off the bike and ran to the police station after he was allegedly chased by D’Souza.

The police personnel, irked by the attack on their colleague, brought D’Souza to the police station where he was allegedly roughed up. They then went to D’Souza’s house and brought his mother Metilda Lobo D’Souza to the police station and sent him home along with her.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, D’Souza’s brother Robi said: “After the police handed over my brother to us, on June 10 morning, he was taken to a private hospital in Virajpet for treatment. Following the advice of doctors, he was shifted to a private hospital at Madikeri where he was admitted in the ICU and put on ventilator support. He succumbed to his injuries later.”

Bishop writes to CM, seeks strict action

Mysuru Bishop Rev. K A William, meanwhile, has written to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa seeking justice for the family of Roy D’Souza.

“A few police officials met D’Souza’s mother in Madikeri and told her not to file a complaint and inform senior officials. Further, the police officials tried to convince her that they will bear the expenses of D’Souza’s treatment by taking him to Mangaluru with their own money. Is it right for police officials to beat Roy D’Souza to death without considering him as a mentally-challenged person?” Rev. K A William questioned Yediyurappa in the letter while demanding strict action against those who are responsible for the death.

Following Roy D’Souza’s death, members of the Christian community staged a protest near the police station on Monday demanding action against the concerned police personnel.

Meanwhile, Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy spoke to D’Souza’s mother over the phone and condoled the death, D’Souza’s brother Robin said.