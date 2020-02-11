Karnataka: Portfolios given to 10 ex-rebels, Jarkiholi gets Irrigation

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday allocated portfolios to 10 rebel legislators, who won the bypolls on BJP tickets and were inducted into the Cabinet last week, and gave the plum Irrigation ministry to former Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, as apparently demanded by the MLA from Gokak.

Jarkiholi, a six-time MLA and a former state minister, played a key role in the rebellion by 17 legislators against then Congress-JD(S) coalition government last year to facilitate Yediyurappa’s return. He had reportedly demanded the Irrigation portfolio, held by his bete noire in the Congress, D K Shivakumar, in the earlier coalition government.

Bengaluru MLAs S T Somashekhar and Byrathi Basavaraj were allocated, respectively, Cooperation department and Urban Development (without Bengaluru development responsibility). CM Yediyurappa has retained control of Bengaluru development, apart from Finance, Public Administration and Intelligence.

“I told the CM that whatever portfolio he gives me I will perform sincerely. I have got Cooperation department, where I have some experience,” Somashekhar said.

Among the other new entrants, policeman-turned-actor-turned-politician B C Patil was given Forests portfolio, Shrimanth Patil got Textiles, K Sudhakar Medical Education, K C Narayana Gowda allocated Municipal Administration, Anand Singh given Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs, K Gopalaiah Small Scale Industries, while the Labour ministry has gone to Shivaram Hebbar.

