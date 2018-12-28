Karnataka: Portfolio allocation of newly-inducted ministers won’t cause dismay, says DK Shivakumar

Senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar Friday said fresh allocation of portfolios to newly-inducted ministers would not cause any dismay among the incumbents in the Congress-JDS coalition government. He also said he was expecting Congress President Rahul Gandhi to announce the portfolios of all the 22 Congress ministers today.

“Allocation of portfolios to eight newly-inducted ministers will not cause any dismay among the incumbent ministers including me in the coalition government,” he told PTI.

Noting that the Congress was a “disciplined party,” the Congress leader said, “The blackmailing tactics of Ramesh (Jarkiholi) and his group will not work out… We value discipline very much.”

After Jarkiholi was dropped from the ministry, he has threatened to quit as Congress lawmaker and is likely to announce his decision soon amid reports that he might join the BJP.

The audio of a conversation purportedly involving Jarkiholi was aired by local TV channels on Sunday where he is heard talking about his plans to quit as Congress MLA, fuelling speculations about him defecting to BJP.

Jarkiholi, who has allegedly been cosy with BJP leaders and not attending cabinet and party meetings, was replaced by his brother Satish Jarkiholi.

Asked about media reports on the rift between Deputy Chief Minister G Paraeshwara and Congress-JDS coalition coordination committee head Siddaramaiah over giving up of additional portfolios, Shivakumar said, “I am not aware of that.”

According to reports, the meeting between top party leaders on Wednesday to decide on portfolios was not cordial, as Parameshwara expressed displeasure after Siddaramiah asked him to give up some key portfolios.

However, the Deputy Chief Minister had later clarified that he would abide by the decision taken by the party high command. Parameshwara currently holds the departments of home, Bengaluru city related affairs, youth affairs and sports.

Reacting to JDS leader Basavaraj Horatti’s allegations that the Congress was not allowing Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to function in peace, Shivakumar said it was “false.”

“The allegations are false… We (Congress party) are not interfering.. We want a stable government. We want Kumaraswamy to be strong. At no point of time will I be a backstabber,” he said.

Horatti has been upset with the Congress after he lost out to the party’s Prathap Chandra Shetty in the race to occupy the legislative council chairman’s seat.

Horatti, who was pro-tem chairman of the council, was one of the front-runners for the post.

He had also claimed that the Congress announced appointment of heads to 20 boards and corporations without consulting Kumaraswamy.