Karnataka polls: BJP spending three times that of Congress

The BJP spent more than three times the amount Congress spent to contest the 2018 Assembly elections in Karnataka. According to the expenditure details submitted by the party to the Election Commission, the BJP spent over Rs 122 crore as against Rs 34 crore spent by the Congress.

The election, which was conducted in May last year, resulted in BJP emerging as the single largest party. However, the JDS-Congress coalition formed the government in the state.

The maximum expense incurred by the BJP was for media and publicity. The party spent more than Rs 84 crore on media and publicity, which included advertisements in print and electronic media, bulk SMSes, cable, websites and general propaganda. The Congress, however, spent approximately Rs 26 crore on general propaganda.

The BJP spent over Rs 16 crore for travel of its star campaigners in the state.

The BJP sent to the commission a similar report of expenses made by its central office and state units for contesting polls in the Northeastern states of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland. In Meghalaya, the party spent Rs 3.8 crore; it spent Rs 6.96 crore in Tripura and Rs 3.36 crore in Nagaland.