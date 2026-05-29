Karnataka News Live Updates: Congress to decide Siddaramaiah’s successor tomorrow; Shivakumar says CM ‘stood firmly beside me’

Former CM Siddaramaiah meets Rahul Gandhi at Delhi. (Source: Express Photo)

Karnataka Politics LIVE: After Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who stepped down on May 28 amid a Congress-led leadership transition in the state, the former CM met Rahul Gandhi at 10 Janpath in New Delhi. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress Legislature Party meeting has been scheduled for Saturday, May 30, to choose the next Chief Minister.

Who is likely to be the next chief minister? Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has appeared as the frontrunner to succeed Siddaramaiah, though the Congress Legislature Party and the central leadership are yet to formally announce the decision. Soon after the resignation, both leaders separately left for New Delhi to hold consultations with the Congress leadership on government formation, cabinet composition and organisational changes, including the Karnataka Congress chief’s post currently held by Shivakumar.