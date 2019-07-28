Ahead of trust vote, Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebels

A day before the newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is set to face a trust vote, 14 rebel lawmakers were disqualified by the Speaker Sunday. Karnataka Speaker in a press conference today decided to expel 11 rebel Congress MLAs and 3 JDS MLAs for the entire term of current Assembly.

Advertising

The BJP had staked claim to power after the ruling Congress-JDS coalition government failed the trust vote last week.

Earlier last week, the Speaker had three rebels Congress MLAs under the anti-defection law for anti-party activities, including association with the BJP to bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition government

The disqualification under the tenth schedule of the Constitution means the MLAs will be stripped of their status as legislators and not be able to contest an election during the remaining 46-month term of the current Assembly, the Speaker said. The MLAs have the option of legally challenging the decision.

Advertising

Read | The Karnataka drama: How events unfolded until fall of Congress-JD(S) govt

With the disqualifications, the BJP is now at 105 plus one Independent while the Congress has been reduced to 65 and the JDS 34 – a total of 99 – putting Yediyurappa on safe ground.

READ | From BJP leader Yeddyurappa to Chief Minister Yediyurappa

The political crisis in Karnataka erupted after 16 MLAs Congress-JD(S) tendered their resignations to the Speaker. The mass resignations led to the collapse of 14 months-old Kumaraswamy-led government. Many of the MLAs were allegedly convinced into resigning by BJP leaders with the assurance that they would not face disqualification.