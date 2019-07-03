Karnataka police take Maoist sympathiser Varavara Rao’s custody in 2005 Naxal attack case

The Karnataka police Wednesday took Maoist sympathiser P Varavara Rao into their custody from Pune’s Yerwada Central Jail in connection with an alleged Naxal attack case in 2005, in which eight people were killed.

Six jawans of the Karnataka State Reserve Police Force, a cook and a civilian were killed in the alleged Maoist attack in Pavagada under Thirumani police station jurisdiction on February 10, 2005. The case was registered with Thirumani Police Station in Pavaguda in Karnataka’s Tunkur district and an offence was lodged in this case under section 302,307 of IPC and sections of UAPA and Explosives Act.

According to police, Rao’s name had cropped up as the main conspirator in this case. But he was not arrested yet. A split chargesheet was filed in the case. Those brought for trial through one chargesheet were acquitted in 2016.

Meanwhile, Karnataka police moved the High Court and challenged the acquittal order. Following a hearing in the High Court recently, the Karnataka police initiated steps to arrest Varavara Rao in this case.

Accordingly, a team of Karnataka police took Rao’s production warrant from the local court and reached Pune. After taking NOC from a Pune court, they took him into their custody from Yerwada jail today morning. He will now be produced before a court in Karnataka tomorrow.

Rao was lodged in the Yerwada Central Jail as he is among the nine accused persons arrested in the Elgaar Parishad case. So far, Pune police have booked 23 persons including Rao in the Elgaar Parishad case for their alleged links with the banned CPI (Maoist).