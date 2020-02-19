Karnataka: Poet, editor arrested in Koppal district over anti-CAA poem

Siraj Bisaralli (right) and Rajabaxi H V were booked under Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of IPC. Siraj Bisaralli (right) and Rajabaxi H V were booked under Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of IPC.

The Karnataka Police Tuesday arrested a poet and a journalist in Koppal district in north Karnataka over a poem against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Siraj Bisaralli had recited his poem last month, which was posted on social media by the editor of Kannadanet.com, Rajabaxi H V.

According to the police, Bisaralli had recited the poem during the Anegundi Utsav organised by the Kannada and Culture Department in association with the district administration at Gangavathi town of Koppal district. The same was posted on social media by Rajabaxi on January 14.

BJP Yuva Morcha district general secretary Shivu Arakeri went to the police against the two at Gangavathi Rural Police Station on January 24. Based on Arajeri’s complaint, a case was registered against the two under Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Bisaralli and Rajabaxi surrendered before a district court Tuesday. Their anticipatory bail pleas were rejected and they were remanded in police custody for investigation into the matter.

“Based on a complaint by a BJP leader, the case was registered under Section 505 of the IPC. Siraj and Rajabaxi surrendered before the court on Tuesday. An investigation is underway,” said Gangavati Deputy Superintendent of Police B P Chandrashekhar.

