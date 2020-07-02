Karnataka plans nutritious menu for Covid-19 patients; Here are the full details

According to orders, breakfast will be served at 7:00 am followed by lunch at 1:00 pm and dinner at 7:00 pm. (Express Photo) According to orders, breakfast will be served at 7:00 am followed by lunch at 1:00 pm and dinner at 7:00 pm. (Express Photo)

The Karnataka government on Wednesday issued orders directing the hospitals desginated for coronavirus patients to provide nutritious and quality food to boost the immunity of the patients.

According to orders, breakfast will be served at 7:00 am followed by lunch at 1:00 pm and dinner at 7:00 pm. Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus situation in Karnataka

Patients will be served with Rava Idli on Monday, Pongal on Tuesday, Set-Dosa on Wednesday, Rice Idli on Thursday, Bisi-bele bath on Friday, Chow-Chow bath on Saturday, and Set-Dosa on Sunday.

The government has also directed hospitals to provide fruits like watermelon, papaya, and musk melon along with vegetable soup and porridge every day at 10:00 am. The soup should include Palak, carrot, and tomato and Ragi (Finger millet) and Rava porridge should be given to patients.

Lunch on all days will include either Roti or Chapathi along with Palya, Rice, dal, curd, or egg. In the evening (at 5.30 pm), patients will be provided with banana, cookies, fresh dates, and a mango bar (vitamin C).

For dinner, the same menu is repeated, and in addition to it, flavored milk will be given at 9 pm.

The menu prepared by the health department is based on the suggestion by the experts, according to Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare).

Akhtar has also directed the hospitals to ensure that food expenses per patient do not exceed Rs 250 and the expenses are covered from funds available with Arogya Raksha Samithi (ARS) fund at Hospital or Disaster Relief Fund at the district level.

Karnataka on Wednesday recorded another spike in the number of cases with 1,272 new cases being recorded in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 16,514. This includes 253 deaths and at least 8,063 discharges.

