Karnataka: Parents forced to make abduction complaint, says woman at centre of sex CD scandal

The woman is suspected by police of being a part of a honey trap gang that captured the intimate moments of the former BJP minister Jarkiholi as part of a conspiracy to defame him. (Twitter: @RameshJarkiholi)

A 25-year-old woman linked to the alleged sex CD that forced the resignation of BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has claimed in her second video statement since disappearing that a police complaint of her “abduction” was filed by her parents against their will.

“My parents could not have given the complaint of my abduction of their own volition because they know that I have not done anything wrong. The first thing I want is the safety of my parents. When I know my parents are safe, only then will I appear before the SIT to give my statement and follow procedure,” said the woman in a statement received by the media on Thursday.

The woman has been missing since the CD emerged in the public domain on March 2. Described as “being on the run” by state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, she is suspected by police of being a part of a honey trap gang that captured the intimate moments of the former BJP minister Jarkiholi as part of a conspiracy to defame him.

This “conspiracy”, police sources said, stems from the personal and political rivalry between Jarkiholi and a person described as a “Mahanayak” by the former BJP minister after the CD became public.

The new statement by the woman seemed to suggest that the police complaint of her “abduction” filed by her parents on March 16 in Belagavi was probably dictated by the persons she has accused of sexual harassment since the sex CD surfaced. “I do not know on whose behalf the SIT is working,” she said.

Bommai has rejected allegations of favoritism in the probe.