Karnataka: Officials say five patients who contracted COVID-19 to be discharged soon

Karnataka health officials on Friday said five people who had contracted COVID-19 are ready to be discharged over the next few days after testing negative following treatment at facilities around Bengaluru.

While two — the 47-year-old wife of the first coronavirus patient in Karnataka, and a 26-year-old global technology company worker — were declared ready to be discharged on Thursday, three others will be ready to be discharged soon, state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

The 47-year-old has said that she will stay in hospital for a few more days, awaiting the discharge of her husband (46) and daughter (13) next week, the minister said.

As far as the 26-year-old is concerned, officials said, “The 26-year-old, who has been in quarantine since March 12, has tested negative and can be discharged, but he needs to spend a minimum of 14 days in quarantine, so the discharge has been pushed to early next week,” officials said.

The fifth person on the verge of discharge is a 50-year-old IT professional who tested himself on March 8, after returning from the US via London.

