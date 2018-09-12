Karnataka govt stable, claims Deputy CM; Congress chief says it’s BJP MLAs who want to join us

Karnataka Congress chief DG Rao (Source: Twitter/ANI) Karnataka Congress chief DG Rao (Source: Twitter/ANI)

Debunking the speculation around Congress MLAs leaving the party to join the BJP in Karnataka, state Congress chief DG Rao on Wednesday said the party is in touch with all the MLAs whose names are being flashed in media, news agency ANI reported. Rao was reacting to reports which claimed Jarkiholi brothers of Belagavi, led by Municipal Administration Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, revolting against the Congress-JD(S) government and quitting the alliance along with a dozen other MLAs.

Rao held BJP responsible for trying to create a rift in the Congress-JD(S) faction. “If they (BJP) think they can break MLAs from the Congress, they will be in for a big surprise as over 7-8 BJP MLAs are ready to leave BJP and come to Congress-JD(S) alliance. But we don’t want to do this as it is unethical. But if BJP continues we can’t keep quiet,” Rao told ANI.

State Home Minister G Parameswara too assured that the government is safe and stable. “This is all speculations as I say there is absolutely no problem. No MLA will go out of Congress and the government is safe and stable. As we have promised, we will give good governance to the people of the state,” Parameshwara told ANI.

The Jarkiholi brothers raised the banner of revolt after a faction of the Congress, led by MLA and state Mahila Congress president Lakshmi Hebbalkar, who owes allegiance to Energy Minister D K Shivakumar, attempted to gain control of the Primary Land Development bank in Belagavi.

Following this, the Jarkiholi brothers, who wield influence in the district and command the support of over a dozen MLAs, had threatened to “take radical steps’’ — indicating a revolt within the Congress-JDS coalition government which has a slender majority with 118 MLAs in the 224-member Assembly.

However, the tensions within the party simmered down following a meeting between DG Rao and state Home Minister G Parameshwara with Ramesh Jarkiholi on Tuesday. Jarkiholi said that all their concerns had been addressed and that it is “common for people to be disgruntled in a democratic set-up”.

“I have spoken to state-level leaders and over the telephone with Venugopal (AICC in charge for Karnataka). I will not say much. The Congress is an old party with traditions. Don’t pay heed to false information. I am not going anywhere,” Ramesh Jarkiholi said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy too stated that he perceived no danger to his government. “What statements have they made to cause concern to the government? A lot of this is creation of the media,” Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday.

