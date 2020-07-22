No lockdown in any part of state in future: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said there will never be a lockdown in Bengaluru or any other part of Karnataka — hours before the week-long lockdown in the state capital was set to end on Wednesday morning — as it was impacting state revenues.

“There will be no lockdown in Bengaluru from Wednesday morning. People must return to living normal lives and move around. It is as important for the government to earn revenues as it is to protect lives. We have to be prepared to counter Covid-19 by taking precautions,” the Chief Minister said while addressing people of the state at 5 pm.

“My only request to people is to practice social distancing and wear masks. There will be strict action against those who do not wear masks. We are trying our best to counter the spread of the disease and people must cooperate… The elders and children must continue to stay home. Covid-19 patients should not be ostracised,” Yediyurappa said.

“Lockdowns are not the only solution for stopping the spread of Covid-19. In the future, there will be no lockdown in Bengaluru or any other part of the state… Only in containment zones there will be restrictions on movement of people,” he said.

The Chief Minister claimed that all private hospitals in Bengaluru have agreed to provide 50 per cent beds for treatment of Covid-19 patients as well as the staff required to look after the patients. “With the private hospitals joining hands with the state, we can effectively battle the disease,” the CM said.

With a demand for 350 beds that is estimated to multiply soon amid a surge in cases, the state government is counting on the private sector to provide beds for Covid treatment in Bengaluru and other cities.

Yediyurappa also claimed that an effective ambulance service and hospital bed allocation system has been put in place in Bengaluru for Covid patients during the lockdown.

Bengaluru has seen a six-fold jump in Covid cases since July 1 — from 4,555 to 34,943 cases on July 21. Karnataka has recorded 71,069 cases, including 45,865 active cases as of Tuesday; there have been 1,464 deaths so far.

The government claims to have access to over 8,500 hospital beds.

