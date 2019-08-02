Karnataka: Nine more MLAs move Supreme Court against disqualification

Nine more disqualified MLAs from Karnataka approached the Supreme Court on Thursday, challenging the Speaker’s July 28 decision to reject their resignations and disqualify them. Those who have approached the court are A H Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah, K C Narayana Gowda, Pratapgouda Patil, B C Patil, Arbail Shivaram Hebbar, S T Somashekhar, B A Basavaraj and Munirathna.

Three other disqualified MLAs, Ramesh Jharkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and R Shankar moved the court earlier this week against the Speaker’s order to disqualify them.

In the fresh plea, the applicants said their they have a fundamental right under Article 19 to carry on any trade, business and profession. “Their right to resign from the post of MLA and carry on any vocation of their choice including public service cannot be denied by the…Speaker by a completely illegal and unconstitutional order,” the plea said and added that the action of the Speaker violated the fundamental rights of the petitioners under Articles 19 and 21.

The Speaker, they contended, has grossly erred in holding that the resignations of the petitioners was not “voluntary and genuine”. Under Article 190 of the Constitution read with Rule 202 of the Karnataka Assembly, a member can deliver resignation signed in his own hand and the Speaker is only to satisfy himself about genuineness and voluntariness of the resignation, the plea said. They “stated that there is no doubt that the resignations are voluntary and genuine”.