Karnataka: NIA arrests missing suspect in 2014 Burdwan blast case

A suspect in the 2014 Burdwan blast case who had been missing was arrested by the NIA in Karnataka’s Dodaballapur region on Monday night and was sent in transit on Tuesday by a local court for production in a Special NIA court in Kolkata in five days’ time.

The case involves a bomb blast that occurred in a house in the Khagragarh locality Burdwan town on October 2, 2014, in which two people engaged in preparing IEDs were killed.

The accused was identified as Habibur Rehman Sk alias Habibur Sk alias Sheikh alias Habibur Kabore Shaik, a resident of West Bengal. Linked to the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), the 28-year-old has been identified as the accused number 25 in the Burdwan case.

Rahman was named in a chargesheet in the case as a resident of a JMB safehouse where a gun was found. He was “earlier chargesheeted on 30.03.15 in this case for his direct involvement in the conspiracy of JMB to wage war against Government of India and Bangladesh”, the NIA said in an official note.

Meanwhile, the STF of Kolkata Police has arrested four persons, claiming that they are members of IS-affiliated terror outfit, JMB. Of the four arrested, three are Bangaldesh nationals, police said.— With ENS, Kolkata