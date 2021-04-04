Karnataka: Muslim man has a temple for spirit god, performs pooja

Now, around 50 people in the village, belonging to different religions, come and pray at the temple.

A Muslim man has been performing rituals and praying at a Koragajja temple he built beside his house at Kavatharu village near Mulki in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district for the last 19 years, spreading the message of harmony.

P Qasim, 65, a native of Chittalancheri in Palakkad district of Kerala, had migrated to Mulki three decades ago.

Qasim says he built the temple for Koragajja, the ‘Daiva’ (spirit god) worshipped in Tulunadu region, on the advice of a priest whom he approached when he faced a difficult phase in life.

The priest told him that the earlier inhabitants of his house used to worship Koragajja, the ‘Daiva’ believed to help people overcome obstacles and fulfil their desires.

He found the spot near his house and built a temple there.

Now, around 50 people in the village, belonging to different religions, come and pray there, he says.

Qasim performs daily rituals at the temple, special poojas on occasions and distributes sandal paste as ‘prasadam’ to the devotees.

The temple also conducts ‘Kolotsava’ festival every two years like other Koragajja temples in the district.

Qasim says he turned vegetarian the day he started performing rituals at the temple.

Qasim also stopped going to the masjid as he had a ‘darshan’ of Koragajja, he said.

His children, however, go to the masjid, but also have strong faith in Koragajja, Qasim says.