Toggle Menu
Karnataka minister Shivalli dies of heart attackhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/karnataka-minister-shivalli-dies-of-heart-attack-5638586/

Karnataka minister Shivalli dies of heart attack

The three-time MLA from Kundgol in Dharwad district, once as an independent and twice from the Congress, had a history of heart disease, hospital sources said.

Karnataka minister Shivalli dies of heart attack
Shivalli (56) complained of fever and vomiting following which he was admitted to the hospital, where he died at around 1.40 pm, hospital sources said.

Karnataka Municipal Administration Minister C S Shivalli died of heart attack at a hospital in Hubballi Friday, hospital sources said.

Shivalli (56) complained of fever and vomiting following which he was admitted to the hospital, where he died at around 1.40 pm, they said. The three-time MLA from Kundgol in Dharwad district, once as an independent and twice from the Congress, had a history of heart disease, the sources said.

Expressing grief, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said Shivalli was with him till Thursday night and later, he got news about his death. At a party event in Hassan, he said “My cabinet colleague Shivalli was with me till 9 pm yesterday during my visit to the building collapse site in Dharwad.”

Shivalli, a Kuruba community leader, was considered among those close to former chief minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah. He was inducted into the Kumaraswamy-led coalition Cabinet in December last year when it was expanded.

Don't Miss
Before NZ shooting, visitors from India nearly doubled in four years
J-K: Soldier killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation in Rajouri district

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pakistan weighing options after acquittal of all accused in Samjhauta blast case: Shah Mehmood Qureshi
2 This govt needs to stop pretending to be Indian Army: Akhilesh Yadav hits out at PM
3 ED imposes Rs 14.4 lakh penalty on separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani