Karnataka minister: No decision yet on coronavirus lockdown

Healthcare workers at Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), Bengaluru, cheer as 47 patients are discharged after testing negative for COVID-19. (Express Photo/File) Healthcare workers at Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), Bengaluru, cheer as 47 patients are discharged after testing negative for COVID-19. (Express Photo/File)

The Karnataka government is yet to take a decision on extending the nationwide lockdown in the state and is holding talks with health experts to decide on the course of action when the 21-day ends on April 14, School Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Tuesday.

“Talks are going on with health experts such as Dr Devi Shetty and Dr C N Manjunath on the way forward. No decision has been taken for extending the lockdown as of today,” Kumar said.

A report from the experts is awaited in a few days and this would be used to make a decision, he said.

Kumar indicated that with 12 of 30 districts reporting no suspected cases of COVID-19, and with three hotspots — Gauribidanur, Nanjangud and Bhatkal — reporting no fresh cases in the last several days, the government may consider different options for different parts of the state.

Secretaries appointed as in-charge of each district to look at infrastructure and resources for COVID-19 would also provide reports before a decision is taken, Kumar said.

