Tuesday, April 07, 2020
COVID19

Karnataka minister: No decision yet on coronavirus lockdown

A report from the experts is awaited in a few days and this would be used to make a decision, Minister S Suresh Kumar said.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru | Published: April 8, 2020 1:55:32 am
coronavirus, coronavirus latest updates, Karnataka lockdown exit strategy, Karnataka covid task force, COVID-19, coronavirus lockdown, BS Yediyurappa, karnataka coronavirus news, bengaluru coronavirus news, indian express Healthcare workers at Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), Bengaluru, cheer as 47 patients are discharged after testing negative for COVID-19. (Express Photo/File)

The Karnataka government is yet to take a decision on extending the nationwide lockdown in the state and is holding talks with health experts to decide on the course of action when the 21-day ends on April 14, School Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Tuesday.

“Talks are going on with health experts such as Dr Devi Shetty and Dr C N Manjunath on the way forward. No decision has been taken for extending the lockdown as of today,” Kumar said.

A report from the experts is awaited in a few days and this would be used to make a decision, he said.

Kumar indicated that with 12 of 30 districts reporting no suspected cases of COVID-19, and with three hotspots — Gauribidanur, Nanjangud and Bhatkal — reporting no fresh cases in the last several days, the government may consider different options for different parts of the state.

Secretaries appointed as in-charge of each district to look at infrastructure and resources for COVID-19 would also provide reports before a decision is taken, Kumar said.

