Karnataka Minister H S Mahadev Prasad passes away

H S Mahadev Prasad, who represented Gundlupete constituency in Chamarajanagar district, was a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Source: ANI) H S Mahadev Prasad, who represented Gundlupete constituency in Chamarajanagar district, was a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Source: ANI)

Karnataka Cooperation and Sugar Minister H S Mahadev Prasad died of a massive heart attack at a private resort in Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district on Tuesday. Prasad (58) is survived by wife and a son. Local Congress leaders said as their repeated attempts to reach the Minister over phone and by knocking the door failed, his room was opened using a spare key and the body was found on a bed. He was in Koppa to attend an official function, official sources said.

Watch What Else is Making News



He had undergone bypass surgery few years ago. Prasad, who represented Gundlupete constituency in Chamarajanagar district, was a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Calling Prasad’s death as unexpected and shocking, Siddaramaiah said he was one among his closest. “It is a huge personal loss to me and to Congress party. He was an able administrator and a clean politician. I have lost a close friend and a wonderful colleague,” he said.

State government has declared one-day government holiday on Tuesday and announced three days state mourning. Prasad was a minister in the JD(S)-BJP coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy during 2005-07 and quit JDS and joined the Congress.

Prasad’s son Ganesh said that the body will be taken to Gundlupete by evening and last rites will be performed on Wednesday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App