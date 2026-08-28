Karnataka Minister B Nagendra resigns amid CBI corruption probe

Congress leader B Nagendra resigned from the Karnataka government Friday evening after sustained pressure from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party over the same corruption allegations that forced him to quit two years ago.

In tears as he announced his resignation, Nagendran accused the BJP of having orchestrated his exit because of the party’s ‘anti-tribal mindset’. “I believe in the Constitution…” he said, “… asked the BJP many times to discuss allegations against me in the Assembly but they did not come. Where is the proof?”

The BJP, Nagendra declared, only ‘wants to impose the Manusmriti’

“I am being attacked because I am a Dalit.”