Karnataka Minister B Nagendra resigns amid CBI corruption probe

Congress leader B Nagendra resigned from the Karnataka government Friday evening after sustained pressure from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party over the same corruption allegations that forced him to quit two years ago.
In tears as he announced his resignation, Nagendran accused the BJP of having orchestrated his exit because of the party’s ‘anti-tribal mindset’. “I believe in the Constitution…” he said, “… asked the BJP many times to discuss allegations against me in the Assembly but they did not come. Where is the proof?”
The BJP, Nagendra declared, only ‘wants to impose the Manusmriti’
“I am being attacked because I am a Dalit.”
Having been forced out two years earlier, Nagendra made his comeback this month after DK Shivakumar replaced Siddaramaiah as chief minister.
The allegations against Nagendra – now the ex-Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports – have to do with irregularities of Rs 89 crore in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.
The allegations broke after an accountant, Chandrasekharan P, died by suicide in May 2024. He allegedly left behind a note that claimed unauthorised transfer of funds. Subsequent inquiries found large sums had been transferred out.
The BJP had targeted Nagendra and the Congress government on this issue.