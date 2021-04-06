Mangaluru Police arrest father of minor accused of murdering friend after spat over video game

Mangaluru City Police Tuesday confirmed the arrest of a 45-year-old man, the father of a minor boy who allegedly killed his teenager friend after a spat over a video game on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar told Indianexpress.com that Santhosh, a lorry driver, was arrested by Ullal police under charges of abetment by aiding.

“Santhosh was informed of the incident that took place on Saturday night right when his 17-year-old son returned home wearing blood-stained clothes. However, the man asked his son to hide the shirt in a corner of a cupboard in the house. He also asked his son not to tell anybody about the incident,” Shankar explained.

The police had found the body of a twelve-year-old boy at a school ground 500 metres away from his house on Sunday morning.

City Police Commissioner N Shashikumar had then said that the boy had died after an argument over the online game led to them hitting each other with stones. “It appears that the accused, in a moment of fury, hit the victim on the face with a stone. We believe that as he collapsed and started bleeding profusely, the accused dragged him to a corner of the ground and fled,” Shashikumar said.

The 17-year-old boy, prime accused in the case, was on Monday produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, after which he was remanded for 14 days. A case was filed on Sunday after a complaint raised by the victim’s father, who also works as a lorry driver.

When asked whether the victim’s father and the accused’s father knew each other, DCP Shankar said, “We don’t think so. The boys had met each other at a mobile shop some three months back after which they began playing PUBG against each other.”

Meanwhile, Ullal police added that more facts related to the case would be ascertained only after further interrogation of the accused.