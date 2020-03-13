Karnataka: Man who returned from Greece tests positive for coronavirus

A medical officer demonstrates to porters how to use hand sanitisers effectively during an awareness campaign at a railway station in Bangalore on Wednesday.(Photo: AP) A medical officer demonstrates to porters how to use hand sanitisers effectively during an awareness campaign at a railway station in Bangalore on Wednesday.(Photo: AP)

A 26-year-old man in Bengaluru, who recently travelled to Greece, has tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of persons who have tested positive for the virus in Karnataka to five.

The Karnataka Health Department in its daily briefing said, “A 26-year-old male patient who came from Greece has tested positive for Covid-19 today. The patient is admitted and isolated at a hospital and is stable. All primary contacts have been traced and are asymptomatic.”

The man, who is from Mumbai, returned to his home city from Greece on March 6, arriving in Bengaluru two days later. He visited his office on March 9 and interacted with four co-workers in the establishment with 154 employees, health officials said. The same day, he complained of illness and was admitted to a hospital and was tested for Covid-19, and his tests returned positive, officials said. The Health Department is currently tracking the health of his brother, with whom he lived in Bengaluru, as well as his family in Mumbai.

As COVID-19 cases go up, here's how cities across India are coping

None of the people who have tested positive from the Bengaluru region have developed acute respiratory distress conditions, and are stable and responding to care and treatments, officials said.

In all 18 persons are currently admitted at isolation facilities in Karnataka for observation/treatment. Health officials have issued an advisory to companies in Bengaluru, asking them “to provide lists of all employees who have travelled to Covid-19 affected countries after 21st February 2020”.

“Any person who has returned from Covid-19 affected countries, or has been in personal contact with such person, must remain in home isolation for 14 days from arrival in India, irrespective of having any symptoms,” the health department stated on Thursday.

