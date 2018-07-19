Karnataka: Man tries to take sons away without wife’s knowledge, beaten up

Locals, who gathered at the scene, grabbed the man and his friends, assaulted them and handed them over to the police. (ANI photo) Locals, who gathered at the scene, grabbed the man and his friends, assaulted them and handed them over to the police. (ANI photo)

An estranged father of two schoolchildren in the K R Pet region of Karnataka’s Mandya district was beaten up by villagers on Wednesday after he attempted to take away his child from a school bus without his wife’s knowledge.

Mahesh Babu, a native of Andhra Pradesh and who is separated from his wife, arrived in K R Pet Wednesday morning with some friends and blocked the school bus in which his children were going to school. He tried to forcibly take his nine-year-old son from the bus creating fear among the children in the bus. Locals, who gathered at the scene, grabbed the man and his friends, assaulted them and handed them over to the police even as rumours spread in the area that the men were child-lifters.

“We took the men to the police station and conducted an inquiry and found that the man was the father of the child. He was separated from his wife Asha Babu for the last three months and wanted to take his sons away without his wife’s knowledge. We called the wife as well and handed the child to her. The man and his friends were sent off with a warning after they apologised for their actions,” the K R Pet circle inspector Venkatesh said.

“The attempt to forcibly take the children away after stopping the school bus mid way created fear and panic resulting in local villagers intervening in the situation and raining blows on the father of the children and his friends,” police said.

