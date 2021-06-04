Karnataka lockdown extended, BSY announces Rs 500 crore relief package

With the test positivity rate and case fatality rate in Karnataka yet to dip below parameters set by experts, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced an extension of the near-total lockdown by another week. The lockdown, which has been in place since May 10 and was earlier extended till June 7, will now continue till June 14.

The Chief Minister also declared a Rs 500 crore package to go alongside a Rs 1,100 crore package announced on May 19.

The state reported 18,324 new cases on Thursday with 514 deaths. The test positivity rate was at 12.20 per cent and case fatality rate at 2.80 per cent.

“Although there is a reduction in the number of new cases being detected in the state, the spread of the disease still continues. Based on the advice of technical experts, it is considered appropriate to continue the current guidelines for control of the spread of infections till 6 am on June 14,” the Chief Minister said.

Powerloom weavers, film and TV artistes, fishermen, boatmen, temple and mosque workers, ASHA and anganwadi workers, advocates and teachers in unaided schools are among beneficiaries who will get payments in the range of Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 under the relief package.