Amid Covid surge, Karnataka announces 14-day lockdown from Tuesday night

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday announced a 14-day lockdown that will come into force in the state from 9 pm tomorrow to curb the spread of Covid-19.

No public transport will be allowed to ply on the roads, but shops selling essential commodities will remain open from 6 am to 10 am every day, Yediyurappa said.

“From tomorrow night for 14 days, there will be a full shut down in the whole state,” Yediyurappa said, after chairing a cabinet meeting. The CM said that industries, other than the garment sector, could function during the shutdown. “Bars and restaurants can provide takeaway service. Detailed orders will be issued later in the day,” the chief minister said.

Yediyurappa indicated that inter-state and intra-state travel, other than movement of goods and cargo, will not be permitted during the shutdown. The government will seek postponement of all polls in the state for six months, he said.

However, people wanting to be vaccinated will be allowed to get their vaccinations, he said.

The Chief Minister also announced free Covid vaccine for all those between 18-44 years of age in the state. Last Thursday, BS Yediyurappa approved the purchase of one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

Karnataka has already been under a semi-lockdown state over the past five days with hotels, restaurants, gyms, bars, clubs not allowed to have customers. The city of Bengaluru has been under a night curfew and a weekend curfew since April 19.

Since the Covid cases were increasing in Karnataka and Bengaluru city, few members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), which held a meeting on April 24, had advised the government to impose a two-week lockdown.

According to Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, Karnataka on Sunday recorded 143 more fatalities across the state (77 in Bengaluru Urban alone) due to Covid-19, with which the cumulative death toll rose to 14,426.

The state reported 34,804 new infections as the active caseload spiked to 2,62,162. With 20,733 new cases, the number of active cases in Bengaluru Urban alone is at 1.8 lakh.