Karnataka urban local body election results: Congress surges ahead of BJP with 509 seats

The Congress received a shot in the arm after its rout in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections as it surged ahead of the BJP winning 509 of the 1361 seats in Karnataka’s local urban body election. The BJP could manage 366 seats while Congress alliance partner in the state JD(S) won 174 seats.

A total of 63 Urban Local Bodies (ULB)— eight city municipal councils, 33 town municipal councils and 22 town panchayats comprising 1,361 wards— went to polls on May 29. While the counting of votes is still in progress, Congress is set to defeat BJP in the state.

The results of the urban local body elections come at a time when the state government is witnessing rumblings within the alliance. While the two parties contested the urban body elections separately in the state, they have announced a post-poll alliance after the results.

The ULB elections to an extent are a measure of the popularity of the ruling government. Previously when 105 ULBs went to polls, the Congress had won 982, BJP 929 and the JD(S) 375 seats, meanwhile, independent candidates had won in 329 wards.

Both the Congress and the JD(S) faced humiliating drubbing at the hands of the BJP in the recently held parliamentary polls with the saffron party winning a total of 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats. Both the Congress and JD(S) could only win just one seat each.

With 51.38 per cent vote share, the BJP had emerged as the favourite party in the state. CM Kumaraswamy had on Thursday met with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi urging him not to quit. In a tweet, Kumarasway said, “We spoke about the current political scenario in the State and how the coalition govt is functioning smoothly with cooperation& coordination between both the parties. I appealed to Rahul Gandhi to not quit the AICC president position.”