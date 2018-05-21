Karnataka govt formation HIGHLIGHTS: Congress-JD(S) will give stable govt, says Kumaraswamy after meeting Rahul, Sonia Gandhi

After the dramatic turn of events in Karnataka, JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy, who is all set to take over as Karnataka chief minister, met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday. The Congress and JDS which stitched a post-poll alliance to keep the BJP at bay are likely to discuss the modalities of government formation during the meet.
Ahead of his visit to New Delhi, Kumaraswamy will visit a string of temples at his birthplace Holenarasipura. The meeting with Gandhi’s is expected to take place later in the day. Kumaraswamy will be back in Bangalore by evening. The swearing-in is scheduled to take place on Wednesday. Earlier, the oath-taking ceremony was said to take place on Monday but was shifted as it coincided with Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary on May 21.
Kumaraswamy staked claim to the government after BJP’s Yeddyurappa resigned ahead of the floor test, having failed to secure the required numbers.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Janata Dal(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy as Karnataka Chief Minister on May 23.
"I wanted to show my respect and regards to Gandhi family. That's why I came here. I requested them further presence in oath taking ceremony. Both of them agreed to be present at the oath taking ceremony," Kumaraswamy said after meeting the Congress leaders.
HD Kumaraswamy addressed the media following his meeting with alliance partner and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Answering the media on the question of deputy chief minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy said, 'Rahul Ji cleared the modalities to be done, he has given permission to Karnataka General Secretary KC Venugopal to discuss all those matters and finalise everything. Local leaders and he'll sit together tomorrow to finalise things.
Karnataka CM designate HD Kumaraswamy met Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. JD(S) leader Danish Ali and Congress's KC Venugopal were also present.
JD(S) CM candidate for Karnataka H D Kumaraswamy is in Delhi to meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi. He also intends to personally invite the leaders for the swearing-in ceremony.
"Ashok Gehlot, K C Venugopal and I briefed Congress President Rahul Gandhi on recent political developments in Karnataka. When H D Kumaraswamy meets Rahul Gandhi they will decide on further strategy," ANI quoted Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad as saying.
Karnataka CM designate H D Kumaraswamy arrived in Delhi to meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi and senior leader Sonia Gandhi to discuss cabinet expansion and lay the roadmap for a stable government in Karnataka for the next five years.
We respect the decision of Supreme Court to conduct floor test, Amit Shah said in his address to the media. Answering a question on the need to amend the Constitution he said, there is no need for any amendments.
Amit Shah further claimed that the Congress is spreading misinformation about the BJP and its allegations of horse trading are baseless and false.
Amit Shah took on the Congress, saying the latter has been blaming BJP of horse trading, when in fact they themselves have sold their entire stable. "We had the right, so we claimed for it (to form the govt)," he said.
BJP chief Amit Shah claimed that the Congress and JD(Secular) went against the mandate of the people, who had voted for the BJP. "Congress and JD(S) formed an alliance against the people's mandate. This is what I call an unholy alliance," ANI quoted him as saying.
Addressing the media on Monday, BJP chief Amit Shah said that the BJP rightfully tried to form the government in Karnataka as it had emerged as the single-largest party in the state. We have gone from 40 seats to 104 seats in the state.
Senior Congress leader A K Antony on Monday said his party's aim was to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power by joining hands with secular parties, adding that the Congress-JD(S) combine in Karnataka was a step in this direction.
"The Congress-JD(S) combine in Karnataka is the beginning of the party's aim to oust Narendra Modi (who is butchering democracy) from power by including secular parties," he told PTI.
BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Monday said that the BJP aims to rule all the 29 states of India. “We narrowly missed the 22nd State. It should rightfully belong to us. People voted for Mukti from Congress,” he said and alleged that the Congress-brand politics has made a “back-door entry” to power in Karnataka, even after it lost the recently concluded Assembly elections.
Congress leader BC Patil denied reports that Congress had lied about the alleged bribe taped released before the floor test. "They (BJP) offered me Minister post & all, it's a fact. I don't know about Hebbar. I can talk about myself. Yeddyurappa, Sriramulu & Muralidhar Rao spoke to me," he said, reported ANI. Congress leader Shivaram Hebbar had reportedly claimed that the party had lied about the audio tapes.
Before the floor test in Karnataka, Congress had released a string of audio tapes allegedly featuring BJP leaders Yeddyurappa and Sriramulu offering money and cabinet berths to BC Patil.
Imposition of President's Rule would have been the right thing to do in Karnataka, where Assembly elections threw up a hung verdict with no party getting absolute majority to form the government, former Chief Election Commissioner T S Krishnamurthy said. Noting that all three parties, BJP, Congress and JD(S) --have not secured the majority, Krishnamurthy opined that Governor Vajubhai Vala should have imposed President's Rule for three months and, if no government is formed within this time-frame, then recommend dissolution of the House and conduct of fresh elections.
-PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is going to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Kumaraswamy on May 23, ANI reported. Other Opposition leaders including Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav are also likely to grace the occasion
Before Kumaraswamy, Rahul Gandhi discuss modalities of government formation and distribution of portfolios, the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha in a letter to the JDS leader demanded that Congress' Shamanuru Shivashankarappa, a Veerashaiva leader be made the Home Minister in the new government. The letter also added that five other leaders from the community should be given ministerial berths in the cabinet, ANI reported.
Both Congress and JDS have dismissed reports of a rift in the alliance. "Who told you? This is all bogus & fake news. This is not true," Kumaraswamy said on being asked about being cracks in the alliance. "We are 100% happy, give and take policy is there, even in Bengaluru, Municipal Corporation alliance is functioning smoothly for 3 years. Of course, some ppl in both parties will have to sacrifice, as all cant become ministers," Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy added, reported ANI
As JDS leader Kumaraswamy is slated to take over the reins of Karnataka, here are nine things that you should know about the chief minister designate.
Hours before Yeddyurappa announced his resignation, the Congress released a string of audio tapes of BJP leaders allegedly trying to lure Congress MLAs to switch sides. Congress sources said the plan to record the conversations began three days ago, when an alleged middleman for the BJP approached the state leadership.
“The middleman told us that he had been asked to find MLAs for the BJP and that senior leaders would personally talk to members willing to switch sides. We discussed this with senior party leaders and decided to use the information to trap BJP leaders in the act of negotiating with our MLAs,’’ said a senior Congress leader, who played a central role in the release of the audio clips.
“This was more like a sting operation. We wanted to take this sting the whole distance and capture the exchange of cash on camera but our leaders were not in favour of it and we restricted the operation to audio recordings,” a Congress source said. “We decided to pick MLAs who are capable of carrying out the pretence of a negotiation with the BJP leaders without them realising they were being trapped,” he said.
Read | Congress claims it set tape trap, BJP walked in
Eminent jurist Fali Nariman talks to The Indian Express on Supreme Court's role in Karnataka crisis. "The Governor did not exercise his discretion after proper application of mind “to the facts and circumstances of the present case," he said while hailing the Supreme Court's decision in the power battle in Karnataka. Read more
Congress leader D K Shivakumar considered the architect behind the operation to keep the alliance MLAs together said that though the future of the alliance in Karnataka was fraught with challenges, both parties would work together to keep the BJP at bay, with an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Asked about the challenges ahead, he said: “See, I am a strong opponent of the JD(S). But when Rahul Gandhi has taken a decision in the interest of the party, we have to swallow some bitterness. Individually, it does not hold. It is the collective country’s interest that is important.” Shivakumar was among the state Congress leaders who were most vocal against the JD(S) and its leaders. But now, with the Congress and JD(S) in an alliance, he said, “What to do? Politics is an art of possibility. We should forget our individual issues.”
Read | DK Shivakumar interview: ‘Politics is art of possibility, we should forget individual issues’
Meanwhile, State Congress president G Parameshwara, who is tipped to be the deputy chief minister, said the party high command would decide how many Congress ministers will take oath on Wednesday. “The Congress high command will decide on all aspects of the Congress part of the ministry, including the position of deputy chief minister. The high command will finalise these things on Monday,’’ he said at the Hilton Hotel, where the Congress has kept most of its 78 MLAs. Sources in the JD(S) said the party would recommend the candidature of Parameswhara, a Dalit leader, for the post of deputy chief minister.
Parameshwara, however, said there was a proposal to appoint two deputy chief ministers from the Congress. This is seen as an effort to balance some of the caste equations in the state, especially to prevent the alienation of the dominant Lingayat community. The current proposal is to have a Dalit deputy chief minister and a Lingayat deputy chief minister.
Read | Karnataka: Proposal for two Deputy CMs, says HD Kumaraswamy
Kumaraswamy on Sunday also dismissed reports of his party working out a power-sharing formula of heading the government for 30 months each with the Congress. “No such talks have taken place,” Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by PTI.
The possibilities of such an agreement were being speculated in the light of the 2006 BJP- JD(S) alliance, in which Kumaraswamy offered to share the chief minister’s designation for a 20-month period with BJP’s Yeddyurappa. Kumaraswamy, however, refused to vacate the CM’s office which resulted in the collapse of the government.