Karnataka LIVE UPDATES: Senior BJP leaders reach Delhi to meet Amit Shah

Karnataka Live Updates: Jubilant after the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka, senior BJP leaders have reached Delhi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the future course of action to form government in the state, reported ANI. Sources in the BJP said BS Yeddyurappa is likely to convene a meeting of party MLAs today before they approach Governor Vajubhai Vala. “Things will be on fast-forward in Bengaluru on Thursday,” party sources said in the evening.

“Let it be clear that there is no confusion or ambiguity over our position. The BJP will not seek dissolution of the state assembly, nor is President’s rule going to be imposed. Nor is there any lack of clarity on the leadership issue. We are also clear that Yeddyurappa will stake claim and form the government,” a senior party functionary said.

Meanwhile, the coalition leadership, including outgoing chief minister H D Kumaraswamy have remained non-committal on the future of their alliance. Kumaraswamy also predicted that political instability would continue in the state. The 14-month old Congress-JDS coalition government resigned on Tuesday after losing the vote of confidence by six votes.