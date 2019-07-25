Karnataka LIVE UPDATES: Senior BJP leaders reach Delhi to meet Amit Shah

Karnataka LIVE UPDATES: Senior BJP leaders reach Delhi to meet Amit Shahhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/karnataka-live-updates-bs-yeddyurappa-senior-bjp-leaders-reach-delhi-to-discuss-govt-formation-5849970/
Karnataka Live Updates: Sources in the BJP said BS Yeddyurappa is likely to convene a meeting of party MLAs today before they approach Governor Vajubhai Vala.
Karnataka Live Updates: Jubilant after the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka, senior BJP leaders have reached Delhi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the future course of action to form government in the state, reported ANI. Sources in the BJP said BS Yeddyurappa is likely to convene a meeting of party MLAstoday before they approach Governor Vajubhai Vala. “Things will be on fast-forward in Bengaluru on Thursday,” party sources said in the evening.
“Let it be clear that there is no confusion or ambiguity over our position. The BJP will not seek dissolution of the state assembly, nor is President’s rule going to be imposed. Nor is there any lack of clarity on the leadership issue. We are also clear that Yeddyurappa will stake claim and form the government,” a senior party functionary said.
Meanwhile, the coalition leadership, including outgoing chief minister H D Kumaraswamy have remained non-committal on the future of their alliance. Kumaraswamy also predicted that political instability would continue in the state. The 14-month old Congress-JDS coalition government resigned on Tuesday after losing the vote of confidence by six votes.
Delhi: Karnataka BJP leaders Jagadish Shettar, Basavraj Bommai, Arvind Limbavali and others reach Delhi. They will meet Home Minister Amit Shah and party working President JP Nadda later in the day. The Congress-JD(S) government lost the trust vote on July 23. pic.twitter.com/hhyjSXTu3Y
Yeddyurappa did not convene a meeting of the BJP legislature party on Wednesday. His remark that he was “awaiting instructions from Delhi” to call the meeting before heading to the Raj Bhavan suggested that the BJP central leadership was in no hurry to form the government.
A senior BJP leader too said: “We are not in a hurry to form the government. We have to settle a number of issues before going ahead with government formation. We want to ensure its stability first.”
Meanwhile, the Congress and the JD(S) have sought disqualification under the anti-defection law of the rebel lawmakers who, however, were undeterred by it and skipped the assembly proceedings during the crucial confidence vote Tuesday. The anti-defection law doesn't specify a time period for the Speaker to decide on disqualification plea.
A disqualified member loses the seat and the punitive action forestalls prospects of becoming a minister in the newly sworn-in government but he or she can get re-elected to the House. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in its order on Wednesday gave the Assembly Speaker the freedom to decide on the resignation of the 15 MLAs within such time-frame as considered appropriate by him.
