Karnataka LIVE updates: BS Yeddyurappa set to return as Chief Minister, BJP MLAs to meet Governor

After the Opposition BJP in Karnataka won the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy by six votes on Tuesday, state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa is expected to meet the Governor Vajubhai Vala after consulting the party’s central leaders today.

Chief Minister candidate B S Yeddyurappa, 76, who masterminded attempts to topple the coalition, had said: “This is a victory for democracy. The 14-month-old government of Kumaraswamy had become a source of frustration for the people. In the coming days, the state is going to witness a wave of new development.”

The BJP legislature party will also meet today before its MLAs meet the Governor to stake claim.

“The BJP is a natural claimant with the majority on its side in the House of which the strength is reduced now. We will be looking to take the responsibility and we will be following the directions of our national president and parliamentary board,” said P Muralidhar Rao, BJP general secretary in-charge of Karnataka.

The Congress-JDS government in Karnataka collapsed after it lost the confidence vote, garnering 99 votes against the 105 to the BJP in the Karnataka assembly, ending the nearly three-week-long high political drama in the state.