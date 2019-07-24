Karnataka LIVE updates: BS Yeddyurappa set to return as Chief Minister, BJP MLAs to meet Governor

Karnataka LIVE updates: BS Yeddyurappa set to return as Chief Minister, BJP MLAs to meet Governorhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/karnataka-live-updates-bs-yeddyurappa-plans-return-to-chair-bjp-party-leaders-to-meet-guv-5846769/
Chief Minister candidate B S Yeddyurappa, 76, who masterminded attempts to topple the coalition said, "this is a victory for democracy. The 14-month-old government of Kumaraswamy had become a source of frustration for the people."
After the Opposition BJP in Karnataka won the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy by six votes on Tuesday, state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa is expected to meet the Governor Vajubhai Vala after consulting the party’s central leaders today.
Chief Minister candidate B S Yeddyurappa, 76, who masterminded attempts to topple the coalition, had said: “This is a victory for democracy. The 14-month-old government of Kumaraswamy had become a source of frustration for the people. In the coming days, the state is going to witness a wave of new development.”
The BJP legislature party will also meet today before its MLAs meet the Governor to stake claim.
“The BJP is a natural claimant with the majority on its side in the House of which the strength is reduced now. We will be looking to take the responsibility and we will be following the directions of our national president and parliamentary board,” said P Muralidhar Rao, BJP general secretary in-charge of Karnataka.
The Congress-JDS government in Karnataka collapsed after it lost the confidence vote, garnering 99 votes against the 105 to the BJP in the Karnataka assembly, ending the nearly three-week-long high political drama in the state.
Despite buying time of over five days, amid deadlines given by the Governor to complete the trust vote, the coalition could not lure back the rebels — 13 from the Congress and three from JD(S) — who left the flock since July 6, triggering the latest crisis after the BJP won 25 of 28 seats in Lok Sabha elections. It was only able to convince one MLA — Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy — to withdraw his resignation, and prevent two Independent legislators, H Nagesh and R Shankar, from going to the Assembly for the trust vote Tuesday.
During the trust vote discussions, Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah warned the BJP that it would not be able to survive given the conditions under which it would come to power. “You will not be able to run a government created through defections. In the history of India, few governments formed by splitting parties have survived for long,: Siddaramaiah said.
Hours after the fall of the coalition, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the greed of those who saw the alliance as an obstacle in their path to power won, while democracy and the state's people lost. "From its first day, the Cong-JDS alliance in Karnataka was a target for vested interests, both within & outside, who saw the alliance as a threat & an obstacle in their path to power. Their greed won today," Gandhi tweeted.