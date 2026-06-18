Cross-voting from JDS, BJP helps Congress win five of seven legislative council seats in Karnataka

Five candidates of Congress, Thippannappa Kamknoor, PV Mohan, BK Hariprasad (KPCC president), Shivanna B S, and Vinay Karthik Prakash emerged victorious in the Legislative Council seats that went to polls. (PTI Photo)

Along expected lines, Congress won five of the seven seats in the biennial polls held for the Legislative Council on Thursday. The party benefitted from alleged cross-voting by BJP and JD(S) legislators.

The JDS, which had nominated Govindaraju as candidate at the last minute, suffered from cross-voting as he secured only 14 first preference votes. This was fewer than the 18 first preference votes JD(S) had by virtue of its strength in the Legislative Assembly revealing that some of its MLAs had voted for the Congress candidate.

Due to this, Congress’s fifth candidate Vinay Karthik secured an easy win. Karthik is an aide of Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.