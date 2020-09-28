Karnataka: Land, labour amendments hit Council roadblock

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (File)

In a marathon session that stretched into the early hours of Sunday, the BJP government in Karnataka managed to pass Bills to modify key land and labour laws through the Assembly amid Opposition walk-outs, but was stymied by the Legislative Council where it does not have majority.

The amendment to the land law seeks to repeal sections that restrict rights over farmland to only agriculturists and those earning below Rs 2 lakh per annum. The labour Act amendment, meanwhile, looks to allow industries with up to 300 employees to shut down without government approval—the existing upper limit is 100 workers.

Congress called the land reforms amendment a “death warrant” for farmers. But JD(S) supported it. An ordinance promulgated on July 13 to repeal four key sections of the land reforms law, which restricted the sale of farmland, is still in force.

The Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2020 contained a modification of the July 13 ordinance and the original Bill tabled in the House, with the government deciding against repealing a section of the Act to increase land-holding by a family of five from 10 units (54 acres) to 20 units (108 acres) and for a family of 10 from 20 units (108 acres) to 40 units (216 acres).

State Revenue Minister R Ashok, said the sections sought to be repealed facilitated corruption while not benefiting farmers.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah argued that the Bill was in the interest of the “real estate mafia” in Bengaluru.

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy supported the Bill saying he himself had to face allegations of violation of the Act. While the land reforms legislation was stalled in the Council, the labour law amendment—The Industrial Disputes and Certain Other Laws (Karnataka Amendment) Act, 2020—was defeated in the Upper House. The legislature also passed the Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Bill 2020 —mirroring the Centre’s legislation— amid an Opposition walk-out.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.