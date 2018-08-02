Karnataka: Kumaraswamy shifts focus on Belagavi after facing bias heat

The JDS-Congress coalition has been accused of neglecting the northern parts of the state since it came to power in May. The JDS-Congress coalition has been accused of neglecting the northern parts of the state since it came to power in May.

Amidst BJP criticism of the JDS-Congress government in Karnataka for alleged neglect of northern parts of the state, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has decided to move some of the state administration offices to the northern city of Belagavi. He also announced his intent to go ahead with a decision he took as chief minister in 2006 to use Belagavi as the state’s second capital.

“Ì was the one who expressed the intent to make Belagavi a second capital of Karnataka. Nobody has done it in the last 12 years. I said this several years ago in 2006. I am for the development of north Karnataka,’’ Kumaraswamy said during a meeting with political leaders and activists from north Karnataka in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

During his previous tenure as chief minister in 2006-2007, Kumaraswamy had initiated construction of the Suvarna Soudha — a building to house the state legislature and administration in Belagavi — in an effort to prevent alienation of the region from the state and to counter claims made over the region by the neighbouring state of Maharashtra.

The Suvarna Soudha, which is now used to only host winter sessions of the state legislature, will be put to greater use by shifting many offices there for the benefit of the people in north Karnataka, Kumaraswamy said. “We are considering setting up an office of the Upa Lokayukta in Belagavi, and offices of the information commission. We want to shift three information commissioners to north Karnataka and set up an office of the Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd in Belagavi. We are thinking of a lot of plans for the northern region but we are accused of neglecting the region,” Kumaraswamy said.

“We want the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi to function effectively on a regular basis. I will stay in Belagavi for two days and Hubbali for two days to address the issues of people in the region,” he said.

The JDS-Congress coalition has been accused of neglecting the northern parts of the state since it came to power in May. Following the budget presentation, the BJP had accused Kumaraswamy of focussing extensively on the southern parts of the state — where the JDS has its support base — and ignoring the north where the BJP has its political base.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App