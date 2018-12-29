Toggle Menu
Karnataka: JDS minister makes ‘street dog’ jibe at BJP leaders

BJP's Katti had recently claimed that 15 disgruntled MLAs of the ruling coalition were in touch with him and that the saffron party would form the new government in Karnataka by next week.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy (left) with former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru. (File/PTI)
Taking a dig at BJP leaders, who were “expecting” the Congress-JDS coalition government to fall, JDS leader D C Thamanna has drawn an analogy between them and the ‘street dogs’ while refuting BJP lawmaker Umesh Katti’s claim that the dispensation would collapse soon.

Hitting out at Katti, Thammana said, “J H Patel (a former chief minister) had once narrated a story in the state assembly about an elephant and street dogs. He recalled Patel saying an elephant was walking ahead of street dogs who were hoping something would fall from atop the tusker that they would eat.

“Neither did the food fall, nor the dogs got something to eat. This story fits perfectly with BJP leaders, who are expecting this government to fall,” the Karnataka Minister told reporters on Friday at Maddur near Mysuru.

Replying to a query, Thamanna said Katti has been predicting the government’s fall “today or tomorrow” for quite some time.

“For the past seven months, we are hearing this every day but this has not materialised,” he said.

Soon after Katti’s claim, state BJP chief and Leader of the Opposition B S Yeddyurappa had ruled out any attempt by his party to destabilise the present dispensation.

He said his party would take an “appropriate decision” if there was political instability in the state.

