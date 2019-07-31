Karnataka: JD(S) expels three rebel leaders for ‘anti-party activities’

The JD(S) on Wednesday expelled three rebel leaders of the party who were disqualified by former Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar under the anti-defection law last week. The action was taken by JD(S) supremo HD Devegowda citing “anti-party activities.”

The expelled leaders are former JD(S) Karnataka president H Vishwanath, Gopalaiah and Narayana Gowda. All the MLAs, who resigned from the state legislature, had abstained from voting that led to the defeat of the Congress-JD(S) government in the trust vote.

The development comes a day after Congress expelled all fourteen rebel Karnataka leaders who were responsible for bringing down the party’s coalition government in the state.

The strength of the Karnataka Assembly was reduced to 208 from 225 with the disqualification of the Congress and JD(S) MLAs, paving the way for the BJP to stake claim to form the government.

Meanwhile, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri was elected as the Speaker of Karnataka Assembly, two days after the BJP proved its majority on the floor of the House and former Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar resigned.

The BJP, which formed a one-man government headed by BS Yediyurappa on July 26 after the Congress-JD(S) government lost the trust vote, has a clear majority of 105 legislators, apart from the support of one Independent MLA. The Congress strength is down to 67 and the JD(S) to 34; the House also has one BSP MLA.