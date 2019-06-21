‘Said it for local body elections’: Deve Gowda’s U-turn after mid-term poll warning in Karnataka

Hours after he warned of mid-term polls, former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda on Friday retracted his earlier statement, clarifying that his remark was in reference to the local body elections and not Assembly polls in the state, ANI reported.

“I said it for local body elections and not for the Assembly elections. I am here to build my party. As HD Kumaraswamy mentioned, the coalition government will continue for the next four years. There is an understanding between the JD(S) and the Congress party,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Amid simmering differences between the two coalition parties, Gowda had claimed that mid-term elections would be held without any doubt. “There is no doubt that there will be mid-term polls (in Karnataka). They (Congress) said they will support us for five years but look at their behaviour now,” Gowda was quoted as saying by the news agency.

However, after Gowda’s remarks raised alarm bells within the coalition, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy clarified that his government was safe and said that his father has been misunderstood.

“What he has said is that be prepared for the urban local body elections. Deve Gowda has not said that the assembly election will take place. He has given a clarification also. There is no question of mid-term polls. The government will continue for the next four years,” he said.

Leaders of both JD(S) and Congress have been publicly airing their differences after the alliance put up a poor show in the Lok Sabha elections in the state — the parties won one seat each. The BJP had won 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats.