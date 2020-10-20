Karnataka issues advisory on festivities during pandemic

A technical advisory committee constituted by the health department had earlier recommended virtual Dasara celebrations for the public – especially with regard to the traditional festivities in Mysuru.

With a technical advisory committee advising the Karnataka government to make Dasara festivities a safe affair on account of Covid-19, the government has issued guidelines to conduct festivities in a muted manner, ensuring precautions such as social distancing and use of masks. The state government has advised that senior citizens and children be kept away from gatherings.

In a circular, the government has stated that crowds should be regulated “to ensure physical distance and frequent sanitization”.

“Events planned to last for many days or weeks should have adequate measures to ensure a cap on physical numbers,” says the circular issued on October 14 by commissioner of health and family welfare Pankaj Pandey.

A technical advisory committee constituted by the health department had earlier recommended virtual Dasara celebrations for the public – especially with regard to the traditional festivities in Mysuru.

The celebrations began in a scaled down manner on October 17.

According to the norms prescribe, only 300 people should participate in the Jumbo Savari event at the Mysore Palace on October 26.

