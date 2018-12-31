Karnataka IPS officer Madhukar Shetty dies of swine flu

Karnataka cadre IPS officer Dr Madhukar Shetty, 47, died of swine flu Friday night at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Shetty, who shot to fame during the Karnataka Lokayukta’s inquiry into illegal mining in Bellary district, was posted as Deputy Director at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy at Hyderabad. He was admitted to Continental Hospital in Madhapur on December 24 after he complained of severe breathing trouble.

In a statement, the hospital said that apart from having trouble breathing, Shetty was suffering from severe hypertension and hyperthyroidism and was in a critical condition. He was put on ventilator and doctors suspected that he had contracted H1N1 infection. However, on the night of December 28, he breathed his last. The 1999-batch officer was the son of the journalist V Raghuram Shetty and hailed from Yedadi, Udupi district.

Shetty passed out from JNU with MA in Sociology and Ph.D in Public Administration from Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy, University at Albany, New York. In 2008-2009, he went on deputation to the United Nations Mission in Kosova, where he worked with the War Crimes Investigation Unit. After returning from New York, Shetty was promoted as DIG and went on deputation to Central Government and was posted in 2017 to SVPNPA.

Apart from playing a major role in exposing the alleged illegal mining in Bellary, Shetty won lots of appreciation as SP of Chikamagaluru where he started an anti-encroachment drive. “A lot of government land was recovered from encroachers and land sharks. Shetty and then Chikamagaluru district collector Harsh Gupta worked together and the government distributed the recovered land to Dalits,” said an NPA official.

“He was a very upright and honest officer and wherever he worked, he won appreciation. He was a very committed officer and was not afraid of taking tough decisions,’’ Karnataka Additional DGP Pratap Reddy said.

Madhukar served as ASP in Bangalore Rural District, SP in Chamarajanagar and Chikmagalur Districts, SP-Special Task Force during the last phase of anti-Veerappan operations, SP- Anti-Naxal Force, SP-Karnataka Lokayukta, Aide De Camp to the Governor of Karnataka, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bangalore.