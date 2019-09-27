Karnataka illegal phone-tapping case: CBI searches home, office of IPS officer

The CBI Thursday carried out searches at the home and office of a senior IPS officer, as part of its probe into the alleged illegal phone-tapping of people, including politicians and officials, that occurred in Karnataka during the tenure of JD (S) chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

The searches were carried out at the premises of Additional DGP Alok Kumar, who is the head of the state reserve police and the former Bengaluru Police commissioner. The searches were to find electronic gadgets that were used to store or transfer calls intercepted by the police, sources said.

The CBI was handed over the investigation by the BJP government in Karnataka last month after a furore over reports of alleged illegal tapping of phones. The allegations of illegal phone-tapping had emerged as part of a tussle between two senior police officers for the post of the Bengaluru Police Commissioner.

The CBI is probing an FIR filed by the Bengaluru Police over the alleged leak of an intercepted conversation to the media, based on a request by state police chief Neelamani Raju to probe interceptions carried out “in an illegal/unauthorised/unwanted manner’’ by the police.

The leaked conversation was between current Bengaluru Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and an alleged middleman, who was going to allegedly lobby with a Congress leader for Rao to be given the Commissioner’s post. The CBI found the conversation was handed over to Alok Kumar, on the day he was to step down as Bengaluru Police Commissioner.