Karnataka: IAS officer praises Tablighis for plasma donation, gets notice

A senior IAS officer in Karnataka has been issued a showcause notice by the BJP government in the state for hailing Tablighi Jamaat members as “heroes” for donating plasma. (Representational Image) A senior IAS officer in Karnataka has been issued a showcause notice by the BJP government in the state for hailing Tablighi Jamaat members as “heroes” for donating plasma. (Representational Image)

A senior IAS officer in Karnataka has been issued a showcause notice by the BJP government in the state for hailing Tablighi Jamaat members as “heroes” for donating plasma to facilitate treatment of COVID patients.

Mohammad Mohsin had run into trouble with the Centre for checking a helicopter ferrying PM Narendra Modi in Odisha during the LS elections last year when he was a poll officer and was subsequently suspended.

The government issued the notice over Mohsin’s tweet on April 27 which stated, “More than 300 Tablighi Heroes are donating their plasma to serve the country in New Delhi only. What about #Godi Media? They will not show the works of humanity done by these heroes.”

The notice said: “The adverse coverage this tweet has got in media has been taken note of seriously…”

“Yes, I have got the notice and I will shortly be giving my reply as per the rules,’’ said the IAS officer, the Secretary of the Backward Classes Department.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd